Karachi police arrest senior SBCA officer, recover millions of cash

KARACHI: Karachi police apprehended a senior Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officer for allegedly being involved in illegal construction in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources revealed that the assistant director of SBCA, Sarfaraz Jamali, was arrested and a substantial amount of money has also been recovered from his car.

As per sources, the money recovered from the suspect’s car was allegedly being transferred to the people running the operation of the ‘influential person’.

Assistant Director Sarfraz Jamali has been transferred to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

A sum of Rs 220 million in cash has been recovered from the suspect’s possession, which was allegedly his recovery from last week.

It is worth mentioning here that after the suspension of SBCA officer Shahzad Arain, the suspect – Assistant Director Sarfraz Jamali – was apprehended for running the ‘illegal construction system’.