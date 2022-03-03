Karachi police arrest SHO, head moharar over links with criminals

KARACHI: Karachi police on Thursday arrested SHO and head moharar and removed DSP of Memon Goth police station in Karachi after SSU commandos conducted a raid against a gambling den and arrested 105 suspects, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the SSU commandos acting on a tip-off conducted a raid at a gambling den in Memon Goth area and arrested 105 people besides recovering 22 motorcycles.

“The action was carried out on a tip-off,” the DIG SSU said and termed it an action aimed at tackling street crimes in the city.

Soon after the SSU raid, the Karachi police came into action and took action against officials at the police station for neglecting criminal activity in their area.

“SHO Saqib and head moharar of Memon Goth police station have been arrested and are being probed for their alleged connections with gamblers,” the police said and added, “DSP Memon Goth police station is also removed from his post.”

The police said that they would not tolerate officials who are found to have links with criminal elements.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government has deployed police commandos from Special Security Unit (SSU) on Karachi roads to deal with rising street crimes in the metropolitan.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in view of the prevailing law and order situation. As per the decision, the SSU commandos were deployed at major hot spots in Karachi.

The police commandos are responsible for snap-checking, while Madadgar 15 personnel will be deployed at major thoroughfares in the city.

