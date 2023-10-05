Karachi police arrest suspect in teenager girl murder case

KARACHI: Sindh police solved the murder case of a 17-year-old girl namely – Fizza and arrested the culprit involved in the brutal murder, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the brother of the victim – Fahad Ali filed a case of his sister’s murder during a robbery attempt at his house which is located at PIB colony.

The PIB Colony Police immediately registered a case and initiated an investigation through technical and other means.

Later, the uncle of the deceased teenager inform police about his wife’s confession regarding murder of the 17-year-old girl Fizza, after which the police immediately arrested the accused and start the probe against her.

During the investigation, the culprit identified as Mehnaz alias Babli confessed that, with the intention of stealing she entered her sister-in-law’s house by breaking the door lock.

The accused added that during the robbery, her niece Fizza woke up from the sleep and recognise her, after which the culprit hit the victim on the head with a hammer and strangled her to death.

The accused admitted to stealing the jewelry, some of it is already being sold while she keep the remaining at her residence.

Later on, the PIB colony police were able to recover the murder weapon and the remaining jewelry from the accused possession.