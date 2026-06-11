KARACHI: Police have arrested a man accused of killing his wife after alleged domestic violence in Surjani Town, following a case registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

According to investigators, the suspect, Shahryar alias “Sherry,” was taken into custody by Surjani Town Investigation Police in connection with the death of 18-year-old Misbah.

Police said the incident occurred on 7 May when the victim was allegedly subjected to severe physical abuse by her husband. She sustained critical injuries and later returned to her mother’s home in Khokhrapar, Malir.

Despite treatment, Misbah died on 9 May during medical care, officials confirmed.

After her death, the suspect reportedly fled the scene, and a case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother. Karachi police later traced and arrested him during the investigation.

Investigators said the accused has denied allegations of physical violence during interrogation. Further inquiry is underway.

Separately, the victim’s family alleged that the marriage was a love marriage which later turned abusive over dowry demands. They claimed the husband demanded Rs300,000 and additional dowry items and subjected the victim to repeated violence when demands were not met.

They also alleged that the accused misrepresented himself before marriage by presenting photographs in police uniform.

Karachi police say the case is being investigated from all angles and legal action will proceed based on evidence.

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