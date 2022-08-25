Karachi police arrest three illegal Afghans

Karachi police on Thursday arrested three Afghan nationals for illegally staying in the city, ARY News reported.

The New Town police in an action took three Afghans into custody over incomplete documents. The Afghan nationals have been booked under Foreign Act.

Earlier, police arrested 11 Afghan nationals in Sindh’s Ghokti over no travel documents.

According to police, the police party stopped 11 Afghan nationals including three women, six children and two men at the Sindh-Punjab border, and asked them to show travel documents.

Over failure to show travel documents, the police arrested the illegal immigrants and recovered mobile phones, and Pakistani and Afghani currency.

The Afghan nationals were booked by Ghokti police, while further investigation into the matter was underway.

