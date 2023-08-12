Karachi police arrest three suspects in combing operation

KARACHI: Karachi police and Rangers arrested three suspected criminals during a search and combing operation in the vicinity of Shahrae Noor Jehan police station, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During the operation, the house-to-house search including hotels and restaurants was carried out in the vicinity of Shahrae Noor Jehan including Block R, S, and surrounding areas of North Nazimabad, leading to the arrest of at least three individuals over the suspect.

The detained persons were identified as Imran s/o Matloob, Waheed s/o Ishaq, and Dur-Muhammad s/o Laiq and were transferred to the police station to ascertain their criminal records.

The operation was carried out with the support of heavy contingents of Sindh Rangers, during house-to-house search, 80 to 70 people were checked with the help of tracking devices – Talash App.

The police recovered drugs, stolen motorcycle and mobile phone from the possession of the accused, while further investigation was launched against the accused.

A total of six mobiles of Rangers, three mobiles of police, and six motorcycle squads participated in the operation

The police have claimed that the operation was conducted to maintain law and order in the city and to curb criminal activities.