Karachi police arrest three suspects involved in cop murder

KARACHI: As many as three suspected criminals were arrested by police, who allegedly involved in the killing of a police officer in Surjani Town area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the police officials, a raid was conducted in Yaroo Khan Goth – in connection with the killing of a police officer in Surjani Town – in which three suspects involved in the killing were arrested.

The Police also recovered two pistols, a motorcycle, and other items from the possession of the arrested criminals.

It is pertinent to mention here that, a Sindh police constable was killed on his way back from a wedding ceremony in the city’s Quaidabad area of Karachi.

According to details, unidentified armed men opened fire and killed the police officer, Azeem Haider, near the Surjani moor area of Karachi.

In a statement, SHO Surjani stated that 30-year-old Azim Hyder was returning from a wedding ceremony when he was targeted by armed assailants near the Green Bus Stop in Surjani moor, which resulted in his immediate death.