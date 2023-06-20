Karachi police arrest ‘wanted’ Lyari gangwar member

KARACHI: An alleged Lyari gangster have been arrested by Karachi police in injured condition, accused in criminal cases, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, an alleged police encounter has taken place in Lyari’s Kalakot area of ​​Karachi, during which the police apprehended Farhan alias Khalifa, a highly wanted criminal associated with the Jhingo Group, in an injured condition and recovered weapon from his possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aziz claimed that on June 7, the suspect demanded extortion from the shopkeeper Tariq and upon refusing, the suspect opened fire, leaving the shop keeper injured.

READ: Rangers nab suspected dacoits, Lyari gangwar members in Karachi

In another operation near Pakistan Colony in Karachi, three suspects, including one injured person, have been arrested. The injured suspects identified as Shah Nawaz alias Shani, Sarwar alias Dana, and Ramzan were apprehended.

According to police officials, the arrest of the suspects led to the recovery of weapons, motorcycles, and other items. The arrested individuals were involved in multiple cases of motorcycle theft, robbery, and other criminal activities. They have a history of previous arrests and have already been sent to jail.

Police authorities have stated that the suspects sell stolen motorcycles in Ibrahim Hyderi, using the name of Aman, and efforts are underway to apprehend their accomplices.