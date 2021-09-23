Karachi police arrest woman member of a gang involved in robberies

KARACHI: The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a woman of an organised gang, involved in several robberies in Karachi’s East district, ARY News reported.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), East zone investigation one arrested a most wanted woman, involved in looting several houses in the area. The members of the group, use to enter different houses by showing themselves as government officials to rob valuables.

The arrested woman has confessed to several lootings and robberies in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Sachal goth area. Further investigation from the arrested woman was underway, said the SSP and added that raids are being conducted to arrest other members of the gang.

Back in the month of September 2018, police had arrested a three-member dacoit gang from Karachi’s Zaman Town area.

A three-member gang involved in at least 200 cases of robbery and street crime was arrested from Zaman Town area of the city. The three suspects namely Ateeq, Adnan and Wasif belong to influential families.

The law enforcement agency says that all three are sons of civil servants- with one of them belonging to police- and have themselves applied for civil service. At least 200 cases have been registered in 12 police stations across the city.