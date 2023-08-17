Karachi police arrest drug, gutka supplier

KARACHI: District Keamari police on Thursday conducted a targeted operation, arrested two accused, recovering a large quantity of drugs from their possession, ARY News reported.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari, the suspects were involved in several drug smuggling bids including inter-provincial drug smuggling and supplying Gutka, Mawa to various locations, adding that one of the arrested accused brought drugs from Quetta in a bus and reached site area.

“As many as 5015 grams of hashish has been recovered from the accused, identified as Chakar Khan,” SSP stated.

In another incident, a gutka supplier from Hub River Road has been detained, the accused was arrested while transporting gutka in a Rikshaw.

Two accomplices of the accused Shamsullah and Ziauddin escaped from the spot, while 225 packets of Mawa, 20250 Indian Gutka have been recovered from the accused.

SSP Keamari said that the accused were arrested from Saeedabad and Site A areas, and investigation has been started after registering cases against the accused.