Karachi police arrests two robbers in Karachi

KARACHI: The local police arrested two suspected robbers from Karachi’s Korangi industrial area, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the arrested individuals, identified as Muzammil and Raza, were allegedly involved in multiple robberies in the metropolis.

However, the police officials also recovered the stolen bike from the possession of the arrested individuals.

Earlier to this, Karachi police conducted a raid in the Lines area and apprehended five accused criminals allegedly affiliated with a bike lifter gang operating in the metropolis.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur, the arrested individuals were allegedly involved in selling parts of the motorcycle snatched from the citizens of Karachi.

The SSP further claimed that all the apprehended accused were habitual criminals as well as members of a bike lifter gang.

Meanwhile, the parts of three motorcycles were recovered by the police from the possession of the accused criminals.