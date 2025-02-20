Karachi police book deceased citizens for vandalism

KARACHI: In a bizarre incident, Karachi police registered a case against four deceased individuals for vandalism during a protest against water scarcity, ARY News reported.

The protest, which took place in Steel Town, turned violent, resulting in damage to property. However, Steel Town police have included the names of four deceased citizens, including a 95-year-old man, in the case.

The deceased individuals, Haji Muhammad Shar, Murad, Nazar Muhammad, and Atta Muhammad Jokhio, had passed away several years ago. The police’s decision to include their names in the case has been met with criticism from the local community, who claim that the police are harassing them.

A local lawyer, Kubra Jokhio, has announced that she will take the police to court over their actions. “I will fight this case for free and will not charge any fees,” she said.

The local community has also expressed their outrage over the police’s actions, stating that they are being unfairly targeted. “We are not getting water, and when we protest, the police register cases against us,” said one resident.