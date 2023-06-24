Karachi police bust car lifter gang after encounter

KARACHI: The Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) successfully apprehended a group of dacoits involved in the booking and snatching of online taxis after an encounter, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the ACLC apprehended four dacoits, including Feroz Ali, Obaidullah, Aamir Khan, and Shahid, after exchange of fire in the Super Highway area of Karachi.

According to SSP Abdul Rahim Shirazi, the arrested individuals used to book taxis online from stolen mobiles and after the vehicle arrived they snatched the car from the driver and flee.

READ: Carlifter explains how his gang stole 100 cars in just 3 years

During the investigation, it has been revealed that these culprits were selling the stolen cars in Jacobabad.

SSP stated that one snatched vehicle and two pistols were recovered from the suspects, while raids are being conducted to arrest their accomplices.

In another operation, the AVLC apprehended the suspect Abdul Hakeem, who was involved in the theft of an anti-vehicle lifting crane from the Northern By Pass area of Karachi.

According to the SSP, the suspect was attempting to flee on the stolen truck out of Karachi. However, he was apprehended at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Karachi.