In a joint operation with security agencies, Karachi Police have arrested three members of an inter-provincial narcotics network involved in smuggling drugs from Balochistan into Karachi for selling in educational institutions.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) of Gardens Police Station Karachi, Hanif Sial, one of the arrested suspects, identified as Behroze, was part of a group responsible for trafficking cannabis and other narcotics from Balochistan to Karachi, where they used to sell them in colleges and universities.

Police said drugs worth an estimated Rs3–3.5 million were recovered during the operation.