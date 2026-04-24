Karachi police bust gang supplying narcotics to universities, colleges
- By Nazir Shah -
- Apr 24, 2026
In a joint operation with security agencies, Karachi Police have arrested three members of an inter-provincial narcotics network involved in smuggling drugs from Balochistan into Karachi for selling in educational institutions.
According to Station House Officer (SHO) of Gardens Police Station Karachi, Hanif Sial, one of the arrested suspects, identified as Behroze, was part of a group responsible for trafficking cannabis and other narcotics from Balochistan to Karachi, where they used to sell them in colleges and universities.
Police said drugs worth an estimated Rs3–3.5 million were recovered during the operation.
Officials further revealed that two additional suspects linked to the network are still at large. Both are believed to be students, with one reportedly associated with Benazir University and the other with KMC College.
Investigators said efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest the remaining suspects as part of a wider crackdown on drug trafficking networks operating across provincial lines.
Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Port Control Unit successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs worth over Rs2 billion concealed within spice packets at the Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited.
According to an ANF spokesperson, during a major operation, officials recovered 200 kilograms of methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice,” which was concealed in a shipment destined for Dubai. The narcotics were expertly hidden inside 2,000 packets of broast spices.