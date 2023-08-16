29.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Karachi police busts gang involved in motorcycle theft

KARACHI: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell apprehended six individuals accused of motorcycle theft in Karachi and being sold in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on fake documents, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a six-member gang – allegedly involved in selling motorcycles in Balochistan and KPK on fake papers – was busted from different areas of Karachi, recovering six stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The accused used to commit their criminal activities in Korangi, Shah Faisal, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, and Liaquatabad.

During the interrogation, it has been revealed that counterfeit documents are being used for stolen motorcycles, which are then sold in Balochistan and KPK.

