Karachi police arrest ‘most wanted criminal’

KARACHI: Azizabad Police have carried out an operation and successfully arrested a wanted dacoit, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing police sources.

The suspect, identified as Mohammad Yousuf, is believed to be the leader of the six-member dacoit gang involved in various robberies across the city

According to police sources, Yousuf has confessed the involvement in various robberies in different areas of the city including Azizabad, Pakistan Bazaar, Joharabad, and Taimuria. He is said to have committed over 50 robberies in different neighbourhoods.

The suspect had previously managed to escape several times by opening fire on police during raids. However, this time the police were able to arrest him and recover a pistol and two bullets from his possession.

Earlier in the day, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh police and the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) launched a crackdown against criminals involved in cash robberies outside banks.

In a statement, Sindh Superintendent Police (SSP) Special Investigation Unit stated that at least four suspects involved in street crimes on Jahangir Road were arrested and recovered four pistols and two motorcycles from their possession.

The arrested suspects have confessed to robbing individuals withdrawing cash from banks as well as their involvement in multiple robberies in different areas of Karachi, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Jamshed Quarter, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Hassan Square, and Soldier Bazaar.

