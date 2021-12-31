Police register case of alleged target killing in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar

KARACHI: A case has been registered against the alleged target killing of two citizens including an ex-cop named Javed Baloch in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police registered a case against the alleged target killing of ex-cop Javed Baloch over the complaint of his brother Khalid Hussain under the sections of murder.

The complainant stated in the First Information Report (FIR) that he is a government employee and his brother Javed Baloch went to the central jail for recording his statement in the Arshad Pappu case.

He said that his brother was attacked by unidentified assailants when he was returning home from the anti-terrorism court (ATC). Hussain further stated that he was informed by his friend that his brother got attacked by armed men, whereas, his cousin Musadiq was also killed.

Hussain added that he identified their bodies at the Civil Hospital.

Earlier in the day, unidentified men opened fire at a petrol pump in Karachi’s Soldier Bazar, killing two people in what police termed as an apparent killing over alleged personal enmity.

According to police, the incident occurred at a petrol pump at Soldier Bazar block 2 when four assailants on two motorcycles opened fire on two people. “They died on the spot and have been identified as Javed and Musadiq,” they said.

A large contingent of police and Rangers rushed to the spot and cordoned off the crime scene.

The police while quoting eye-witnesses said that the victims were riding on a motorbike when they were attacked and the assailants did not snatch any valuables from them.

“This apparently shows that the incident involves personal enmity,” the police said while adding that they have recovered spent casings of 9-mm pistol and will send them for forensic analysis besides also collecting other pieces of evidence from the spot.

The police during the probe also found that one of the victims, Javed Baloch, carried a police card in which he has been mentioned as a police inspector.

“It emerged that Javed had remained associated with police and probed cases against Lyari gang war,” they said adding that the incident would be investigated from all angles.

SSP West Qamar Raza Jaskani while detailing the entire episode said that the incident occurred at 10:20 am and both of them were returning after attending a hearing at the central prison.

“Javed Baloch is a terminated cop while Musadiq is a retired employee of Sindh Secretariat,” he said adding that 18 spent casings and three bullets were recovered from the spot.

Javed Baloch’s name, according to SSP West, has appeared in the JIT of Uzair Baloch besides also in the case involving the murder of Lyari gang war kingpin Arshad aka Pappu.

