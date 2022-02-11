Karachi police chief replaced over rising street crimes  

KARACHI: In a bid to stem rising street crime activities in the city, the Sindh government has appointed new police chief for Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, Ghulam Nabi Memon has been appointed as the Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi, replacing Imran Yaqoob Minhas as the Karachi police chief.

Ghulam Nabi Memon had previously served as the AIG Karachi in 2019 and had carried out multiple reforms in the police department as compared to his now predecessor who failed to further the reforms agenda.

The rising street crimes have, however, remained a key issue that led to Imran Yaqoob Minhas’s ouster as the AIG Karachi. It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 11 people have been killed while resisting mugging bids in the city during the last 10 days.

In May 2021, AIG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon was transferred as the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Special Branch, a post previously been held by Imran Yaqoob Minhas.

During his last stint as Karachi police chief, Ghulam Memon served for 10 months.

