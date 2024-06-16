web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

Karachi Police chief warns officials against TikTok making

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: AIG Karachi has taken notice of increasing trend of TikTok making in police officials including ladies police constables, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Karachi police chief has said that the uniform given for performing official duty and not for the personal publicity. “During duty hours making TikTok in uniform has been inappropriate,” AIG Police Imran Yaqoob Minhas has said.

“A constable has been sent to CPEC duty over making TikTok,” police chief said. “A woman constable was issued warning and censured over the practice,” AIG Karachi said.

He said a DSP has also been issued warning over the practice. AIG Police warned of departmental action against officials over their involvement in making TikTok while in uniform.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.