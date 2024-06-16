Karachi Police chief warns officials against TikTok making

KARACHI: AIG Karachi has taken notice of increasing trend of TikTok making in police officials including ladies police constables, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Karachi police chief has said that the uniform given for performing official duty and not for the personal publicity. “During duty hours making TikTok in uniform has been inappropriate,” AIG Police Imran Yaqoob Minhas has said.

“A constable has been sent to CPEC duty over making TikTok,” police chief said. “A woman constable was issued warning and censured over the practice,” AIG Karachi said.

He said a DSP has also been issued warning over the practice. AIG Police warned of departmental action against officials over their involvement in making TikTok while in uniform.