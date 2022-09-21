Karachi: Police claims fake street crime videos circulating on social media

Karachi: Sindh police have said that some people are campaigning against police by sharing fake videos of street crime and spreading terror among people, ARY News reported.

Karchi police officials have issued a clarification regarding street crime videos being circulated on social media. Most of the videos are from other cities and are being circulated under Karachi’s name to spread terror among people, told Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur.

He said that among the videos being circulated, one is from Latin America. Another video of a robbery allegedly being circulated as from Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s at a pizza shop is originally from Faisalabad, Bahadur added.

He added that fake videos were circulated under a local Gulshan-e-Iqbal hotel’s name. The hotel owner denied the robbery, he added.

The SSP said that they would identify people spreading terror through fake videos and take strict action against them.

However, according to a report issued by Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), Karachi witnessed an increase in the number of street crime incidents during the past nine months – from January 2022 to mid-September 2022.

A total of 71 people have been killed and almost 300 people sustained injuries during a street crime in the city in the past eight months of this year. Almost 12 citizens lost their lives over resistance to their mugging bids in different parts of the city in the ongoing month.

