Karachi: Police crackdown on milk vehicles after price talks failure

KARACHI: City administration in a crackdown against dairy farmers selling milk on inflated price seized their vehicles at police stations, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Dozens of vehicles supplying milk to vendors were detained and closed at various police stations of Karachi.

The negotiations between Dairy Farmers Association (DFA) and Commissioner Karachi ended in failure yesterday over fixing the milk price. The two sides failed to reach a decision over the milk price as dairy farmers refused to set the milk price at Rs170/litre proposed by the city administration.

Milk is being sold at Rs180-200 per litre in the metroplis right now.

The last official rate list for milk was issued by the administration in December 2021, setting the milk price in the city at Rs120.

Commissioner Karachi has offered dairy farmers to hike the official price to Rs170 per litre. The farmers however claimed the per litre production cost as Rs200.

President DFA has said that the Commissioner has committed to announcing the new milk price by tomorrow.

Earlier on October 19, the dairy cattle farmers association threatened to increase prices after the district administration carried out raids at multiple retailers in Karachi.

According to details, Commissioner Karachi ordered to carry out operations and seal dairy shops selling milk at inflated prices. The dairy cattle farmers association (DCFA) threatened to raise the prices even further if the administration did not stop operations against dairy retailers.

