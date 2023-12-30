Karachi police devise strategy against ‘drunk drivers’ on New Year’s Eve

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Saturday devised a strategy to deal with drunk drivers on New Year’s Eve in the port city, ARY News reported.

In a statement, DIG Traffic Iqbal Dara said that the police will use breathalysers on New Year’s Eve to arrest drunk drivers, adding that carrying alcohol and narcotics in cars would not be allowed at any cost.

“The Karachi City Traffic Police, on the instructions of the Karachi police chief and DIG Traffic, has constituted multiple teams and provided them breathalysers to deal with intoxicated drivers,” it added.

The statement noted intoxicated drivers and motorbike riders along with people who indulge in aerial firing would not only be arrested but also booked while their vehicles impounded.

Meanwhile, the district administration imposed section 144 in Karachi division on the eve of New Year.

According to the notification issued by the Karachi commissioner, section 144 will remain in force from Saturday (today) evening to January 1st, 2024.

The notification said that aerial firing will be banned in the metropolis while strict action will be taken against the violators.

It is pertinent to mention here that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar had announced a complete ban on New Year celebrations in an expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He had requested the nation to show solidarity with the Palestinians and exhibit sobriety and humility at the New Year.