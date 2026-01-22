Six Afghan dacoits killed in alleged police encounter in Pak Colony, Karachi

KARACHI: At least six Afghan armed robbers were killed in an alleged police encounter in Karachi’s Pak Colony area, SSP Keamari Amjad Sheikh said on Thursday,

According to police, the shootout erupted in Karachi’s Hasrat Mohani Colony after officers conducted a raid based on secret intelligence. The suspects opened heavy fire on the police party, leading to an exchange of gunfire in which a police check-post in-charge, Jan Sher, and another officer were injured, SSP Amjad Sheikh confirmed in Karachi.

Police said the slain suspects were involved in more than 50 house robberies across different parts of Karachi and had targeted women during several robbery incidents. Weapons including six pistols, one rifle, and two motorcycles, were recovered from the possession of the suspects, officials added.

SSP Keamari said the identities and criminal records of the deceased suspects had been obtained. Four of them were identified as Naqeebullah, Abdul Bari, Allah Dad, and Mujeebullah. The suspects were also wanted in the murder of three brothers in Karachi’s Keamari Haroonabad area in January last year, during which two other people were injured.

Police further stated that multiple cases, including robbery, attempted murder, firing on police, and illegal possession of weapons, had already been registered against the suspects in Karachi. Two other members of the Afghan robber gang, identified as Wali and Hayat, had been arrested earlier.

Investigators revealed that the gang had previously looted over Rs100 million in cash and gold jewelry from a house in Karachi’s Mauripur area.

A similar kind of operation happened on January 06, 2026, when three alleged dacoits were killed in a police encounter in the Pak Colony area of Karachi.

According to SSP Keamari Amjad Shaikh, the killed suspects were identified as Hanif, Gulab, and Suleman. He said the suspects were wanted in more than 35 criminal cases, including bank robberies and attacks on police.

The SSP said that three pistols, ammunition, and mobile phones were recovered from the suspects during the operation.

SSP Amjad Shaikh stated that the gang was involved in bank robberies across Karachi. He explained that before carrying out a robbery, the suspects would send one of their accomplices into a bank to conduct a recce.

According to police, the suspects had recently robbed a citizen of Rs150,000 outside a bank in the Mauripur area. SSP Shaikh added that Gulab was responsible for monitoring customers withdrawing cash from banks.