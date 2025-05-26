Karachi police expose drug smuggling via motorcycle rider

KARACHI: The Karachi police uncovered a secret method of smuggling the expensive drug, weed, in the city as the traffickers have now shifted to online deliveries using motorcycle riders, following the use of courier companies, ARY News reported.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) claimed to have made ‘significant’ breakthroughs with the arrest of suspect Abdul, who disclosed critical insights into the operation.

According to the SIU, the arrested suspect, Abdul, revealed that the same method was used by Armaghan, the prime accused in the Mustafa Amir murder case, for smuggling the drugs.

“Weed is transported from Iran via Mand, Dahriji, and Northern Bypass to Saeedabad,” the SIU added quoting Abdul.

According to Abdul’s statement, Hasnain Baloch is a key supplier and the leader of the Askani gang, which operates from Iran.

“Hasnain Baloch’s drugs are received by Hanif Baloch in Saeedabad, where riders from affluent areas collect the consignments,” Abdul said.

The drug is priced at 35,000 rupees per gram, with payments made online. The rider is handed only an address slip who delivers the drugs to designated locations, the SIU added.