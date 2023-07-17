31.9 C
Karachi police foil ATM theft attempt, arrest suspect

Karachi police on Monday foiled Automated Teller Machine (ATM) theft in Karachi and arrested a suspect, ARY News reported.

As per details, two thieves entered an ATM booth of a bank in Landhi Industrial Area to loot cash. After being informed by the security guards of the bank, a police team from Shah Latif Town reached the spot and arrested a suspect, while others fled the scene.

The police said the suspects were about to take the cash tray of the ATM after breaking the lock of the machine.

The suspect has been shifted to the police station for further investigation and the whereabouts of his accomplice.

Separately, Sindh police Madadgar-15 foiled the theft attempt on an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area.

According to details, the Madadgar-15 unit of Karachi Police conducted a timely operation in Sector 16 of the Korangi Industrial Area and apprehended the culprit involved in the attempted theft.

