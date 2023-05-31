Karachi police foil ATM theft attempt, arrest suspect

KARACHI: Sindh police Madadgar-15 foiled the theft attempt on an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in the Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Madadgar-15 unit of Karachi Police conducted a timely operation in Sector 16 of the Korangi Industrial Area and apprehended the culprit involved in the attempted theft.

The police officials stated that swift action of Madadgar-15 unit of Karachi Police over a citizen’s tip-off conducted a raid and arrested a suspect red handed who managed to open the ATM with the help of various tools.

The police claimed to seize a hammer and a screwdriver from the suspect’s possession, and he was handed over to the local police for further legal action.