Karachi police foil attempt to smuggle dead chickens

KARACHI: Steel Town police intercepted a vehicle at Somar Goth check post and thwarted an attempt to supply dead chickens in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the Steel Town police took action and seized a vehicle carrying more than 200 stomach-filled dead chickens intended for delivery to a hotel.

The police spokesman stated that the driver, Rizwan, has been arrested for his involvement in the illegal transportation of dead chickens, while a case has been registered against the suspect under sections 270/269 of the law.

The police further stated that over 200 decaying chickens were found inside the Suzuki, exhibiting severe contamination.

The authorities mentioned that during the inspection, the suspect, Rizwan, confessed that he was delivering these dead chickens to a hotel. Additionally, the suspect also mentioned to deliver these dead chicken to the company as well.

The police have confiscated the vehicle and initiated further investigation by the inspection team.