Karachi police forms committee to probe PPP councilor’s killing

Karachi police on Tuesday constituted a six-member committee to probe the killing of a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) councilor in Korangi.

As per details, SSP Korangi Tauheed Rehman has formed a committee following the PPP chairman took notice of the killing of Aamir Abbasi, a councilor, elected from Bhittai Colony, Korangi.

SSP Tauheed said the team will probe the killing of businessman Waseem and Aamir Abbasi.

The probe team will be headed by the SDPO Landhi, while SHO Zaman Town, Awami Town and two inspectors of Sindh police will be the member of the probe team.

The team will present its progress report on a daily basis, the SSP said.

The Awami Colony police said that Aamir Abbasi, 33, along with his brother Samir was returning home from Malir courts on a motorcycle. When he reached Singer Chowrangi in Korangi, armed assailants on a motorbike fired a single shot and rode away.

Both the brothers fell from the motorbike. Amir suffered a critical bullet wound in the head and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. His brother suffered minor head injuries and was admitted for treatment.

Investigators collected one spent bullet casing fired from a 9mm pistol from the crime scene.