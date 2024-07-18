web analytics
Karachi police get new chief

KARACHI: Javed Alam Odho has been appointed as Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi police on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Javed Alam Odho previously served in the position and was replaced by Khadim Hussain Rind in September 2023.

Javed Alam Odho’s reappointment comes after a surge in street crimes in Karachi, which led to the removal of the previous police chief, Khadim Hussain Rind on March 30.

Imran Yaqoob Minhas was given the additional charge of Additional IG after the removal of Khadim Hussain Rind. Imran Yaqoob Minhas is currently serving as Additional IG Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Earlier in April, it was reported that the Sindh government decided to remove the then Karachi police chief  Imran Yaqoob due to a surge in street crimes in the metropolis.

The PPP government had decided to replace Additional IG Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas only 15 days after his appointment to the top post.

