Karachi: Police identify four bodies found at Mai Kolachi; Former husband suspected

KARACHI: The bodies of a woman and three children found at Mai Kolachi during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday have been identified, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

According to the police, the 35-year-old woman has been identified as Anila. Her three children were 13-year-old Kishwar Zehra, 11-year-old Hasnain Ali, and 10-year-old Konain Ali.

Police officials stated that the woman, a divorcee, had been residing in a Kharadar hotel with her children.

Her sister later identified the bodies. Investigators noted that all three children were from her first marriage.

Authorities have expressed suspicion that her former husband, Mukhtar Ali, may be involved in the murders; he is currently reported to be absconding.

Furthermore, police revealed that after her divorce, the woman was known to meet a man named Mansoor Pathan, a resident of the Agra Taj Colony.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to track the movements of the suspects.

Earlier, Police recovered four bodies from a manhole near Mai Kolachi Phatak, authorities said. The victims include two women, one child, and a man.

The bodies were transferred to a hospital for formal legal procedures, and police said post-mortem examinations would help determine the cause of death and provide leads in the ongoing investigation.

According to Karachi police, it appears the murders were committed elsewhere, and the bodies were dumped in the manhole. No identification documents were found with the victims, making it difficult to establish their identities immediately.

Police also noted that dozens of stones had been thrown into the manhole, apparently in an attempt to conceal the bodies. Preliminary observations suggest the bodies may have been there for 15 to 20 days.

Karachi authorities have launched further investigations to determine the circumstances behind the killings and to identify those responsible. Police said the case highlights the rising concerns over violent crimes in Karachi and urged citizens to report any suspicious activity.

Further updates from Karachi police are expected after the completion of post-mortem examinations and forensic analysis.

CM Sindh Takes Notice of Four Bodies Found Near Mai Kolachi, Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep grief over the discovery of four bodies, two women, a child, and a man — found near a drain close to Mai Kolachi in Karachi.

The Chief Minister has directed police and relevant authorities to carry out immediate investigations into the incident. He emphasized that all aspects of the case should be thoroughly examined to identify and hold the responsible parties accountable.

Murad Ali Shah also ordered officials to submit a detailed report on the incident immediately. He assured that the Sindh government would ensure justice for the affected families and reiterated that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of the government.

Karachi police have been instructed to fast-track investigations and provide updates on any developments as they emerge.