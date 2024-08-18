Karachi police intensify crackdown against human traffickers

KARACHI: Following the orders issued by IG Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, Sindh police have intensified their actions against groups involved in human trafficking, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In his directives, IG Sindh – Ghulam Nabi Memon – instructed all Additional IGs, DIGs, and SSPs across the province to take stringent measures against those involved in human trafficking.

The directive stressed the importance of registering cases not only against the traffickers but also against their guardians and facilitators.

The police leadership has warned that failure to act against such crimes will be viewed as complicity.

Back in April 2024, the Inspector General (IG) of Sindh police announced plans to recruit 400 prosecutors to enhance the efficiency of the legal process within the police force.

During a meeting, convened by Sindh Police to discuss the strategies for enhancing investigation and legal reforms within the department, IG Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, announced his plans to recruit 400 prosecutors to assist the Investigation Officers (IO) to reach a satisfactory conclusion.

He emphasized the importance of digitalizing and computerizing the Sindh police department, underscoring the need for modern technology to streamline police operations.

He highlighted the significance of automating the process of forwarding the lodge First Information Reports (FIRs) to prosecutors.

“Sindh Government pledged full assistance and resources needed for the digitalization process of the police department,” IG said.

He further emphasized the importance of protecting complainants and witnesses, recognizing their vital role in the legal process.