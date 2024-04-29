Sindh Police intends to recruit 400 prosecutors

KARACHI: Aiming to enhance the efficiency of the legal process within the police force, the Inspector General (IG) of Sindh announced plans to recruit 400 prosecutors, ARY News reported on Monday.

During a meeting, convened by Sindh Police to discuss the strategies for enhancing investigation and legal reforms within the department, IG Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, announced his plans to recruit 400 prosecutors to assist the Investigation Officers (IO) to reach a satisfactory conclusion.

He emphasized the importance of digitalizing and computerizing the Sindh police department, underscoring the need for modern technology to streamline police operations.

He highlighted the significance of automating the process of forwarding the lodge First Information Reports (FIRs) to prosecutors.

“Sindh Government pledged full assistance and resources needed for the digitalization process of the police department,” IG said.

He further emphasized the importance of protecting complainants and witnesses, recognizing their vital role in the legal process.

Last month, the IG initiated a strategic crackdown and formed a specialized force to tackle the criminals in the metropolis.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, convened a high-level meeting with the city’s top police officers.

During the meeting, IGP Memon strategically allocated the responsibility of handling the most critical cases to a team of 67 officers from Karachi’s police force with a total of 60 officers will be deployed from various districts, along with seven elite members from the SIU.

Among the key directives issued by IG Memon, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has been entrusted with the task of apprehending the suspects in the robbery-resistance murder case after which the murder on resisting robbery will automatically be transferred to SIU.