Karachi police introduces social media policy for cops

KARACHI: Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho issued a social media policy for cops restraining them from using TikTok or any other platform without permission.

In a letter written to concerned police officers of Karachi Range including DIGs and SSPs, Additional Inspector General (AIG) of police Javed Alam Odho outlined a comprehensive social media policy for police personnel.

It is pertinent to mention here that the policy is issued comes after IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon’s earlier orders failed to curb police officers’ TikTok activities.

The Karachi police chief maintained that pre-approval is required for necessary videos featuring police uniform, vehicles, or equipment and that should be uploaded only through official accounts.

“Concerned offices / officers must not post, share or engage in videos that contain Mockery or disrespect of individuals based on race, gender, caste or religion. No personal, political or religious views can be shared by police personnel on various social media platforms. Official social media platforms regarding police activities shall only be run by concerned DIGsP/SSsP/Unit Head Media Team,” the police read.

The Karachi police chief also restrained the personnel from using the department’s offices and vehicles in posts for any social media activity without prior permission of the concerned authority.

Javed Alam Odho directed the policeman to remove inappropriate videos or content already uploaded on various social media platforms within seven days.

In a similar action earlier this month, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police department has issued a letter to all regional police officers and district police officers, barring police personnel from using such platforms.

As per details, the letter stated that police officers and personnel are not allowed to use social media platforms. Regional police officers have been directed to ensure strict implementation of this policy.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz banned use of social media platforms (TikTok, Facebook, Instagram) and others for on-duty policemen.

The move came after several videos of Punjab police officers and female personnel recently went viral on social media platforms.