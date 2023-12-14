Karachi police kill two ‘dacoits’ in encounter

Karachi police Thursday claimed to have shot dead two ‘dacoits’ in an encounter in the city’s Kamran Chowrangi area, ARY News reported.

According to police, the ‘encounter’ took place in the limits of Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station, when two people riding a motorbike opened fire at the police party after being asked to stop for a security check.

In retaliatory fire, two ‘dacoits’ named Qalb Ali and Muhammad Ramzan were shot dead. Weapons, snatched money and mobile phones were also recovered from their custody, the police claimed.

Earlier on December 6, last year, two alleged bandits were killed in a police encounter in the New Karachi area. The encounter with five robbers riding on motorbikes occurred near Mangal Bazar.

The criminals were looting the valuables in the area when the patrolling police party arrived at the scene. Seeing the police, the bandits opened fire and in a retaliatory fire two of them were shot dead on the spot, while one of them was arrested in injured condition.