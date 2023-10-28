Karachi Police launches drive for repatriation of illegal immigrants

KARACHI: The city’s police has been activated for repatriation of illegally staying immigrants, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The police department has displayed banners in different areas of Karachi and also using loudspeakers in neighborhood mosques for announcements about illegal immigrants.

Saddar Police in District South has launched a campaign informing citizens to avoid offering houses, flats and shops to people illegally staying in city warning that “it is a legal offence”.

“A crackdown will be initiated against illegal foreign immigrants from November 01,” the police warned.

Karachi Police had recently arrested 782 Afghan immigrants illegally staying in Karachi.

Police department in various operations in Karachi’s eight districts from September 09 to Oct 02, arrested 782 Afghans illegally staying in the city, officials said.

Most of the illegal immigrants were arrested in Malir, Korangi and East districts. Police arrested 204 illegal immigrants in East district, 135 in Malir and 114 in Korangi districts.

Moreover, 126 Afghans arrested from Keamari, 90 from Central and 58 from Karachi West district, officials said.

Police also arrested 35 Afghans from the City police district and 20 from South district, according to the police.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti on Thursday said that the expulsion plan for illegal foreign immigrants has been finalized, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference here, interior minister said that holding centres to keep illegal foreign nationals have been setup in all provinces.

Bugti said that the illegal foreign immigrants will not be kept in jails, but temporary camps have been established as holding centres for them.