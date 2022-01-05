Karachi police museum has ‘oldest’ FIR among other collections

KARACHI: A visit to the Sindh Police Museum, in Karachi’s Garden South, arouses in one the interest to study how the idea of modern civilian law enforcement was basically conceived and what it was wrought in, learns ARY Stories in once such visit.

There’s an oldest recorded copy of a first investigation report (FIR), among hundreds other collectibles kept in the museum. However, the only known thing about that legal document is the fact that it was lodged following an alleged theft of Rs40, dating to June 1882.

Other details remain obscure for the language used is Persian. Although, the studies are underway to learn more into the case.