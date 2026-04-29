Karachi police officer booked for helping drug peddler escape

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz for allegedly assisting a wanted drug trafficker, Ali Sher Talani, in escaping during a raid.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred during a police operation targeting the influential drug dealer. The case was registered at Gadap City Police Station on the complaint of raid team in-charge Inspector Ashraf Ali.

The FIR reveals significant details about an alleged nexus between police officials and the drug peddler. Acting on a tip-off, the raid team reached Khilji Goth Morr in Gadap town of Karachi, where both Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz and Ali Sher Talani were present in a vehicle.

During the search, authorities recovered 120 grams of narcotics, a mobile phone, and cash from Sub-Inspector Nawaz and Ali Sher Talani. The complainant stated that Nawaz pushed him and attempted to help his accomplice escape.

Taking advantage of the scuffle, Ali Sher Talani managed to flee from the scene in a car.

Investigators are now probing under whose instructions Sub-Inspector Nawaz facilitated the escape, and whether any senior police officials were involved. The scope of the investigation has been expanded to examine Talani’s possible links with high-ranking officers.

Read More: Mehar Triple Murder: SHC grants appeal hearing in Karachi

Earlier, the Sindh High Court on Tuesday approved plea for hearing the appeal against the Mehar triple murder case verdict in Karachi.

“Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court has granted the plea owing to the security reasons,” petitioner Umme Rubab Chandio said. “Our appeal will now be heard in Karachi, this case has become the case of all oppressed people of Sindh,” Umme Rubab Chandio said.

Petitioner Umme Rubab earlier arrived in the high court accompanied with Salahuddin Panhwar Advocate for filing the appeal against the lower court’s verdict in triple murder of her family members.

A model court in Dadu on March 30 announced its verdict in the high-profile Mehar triple murder case, acquitting all eight accused allegedly involved in the killing of Umme Rubab Chandio’s father, grandfather and uncle.