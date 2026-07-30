Karachi police probe mysterious death of 3-year-old girl

KARACHI, July 30, 2026: A 3-year-old girl, Farwa, was shot dead in Karachi’s Liaquatabad F.C. Area. Police said they are investigating all angles as there are contradictions in the statements given by the family, ARY News reported.

According to the SSP, the girl’s father initially told rescue officials that the incident occurred during a robbery resistance. The father said that when he resisted the robbers, one of them opened fire.

The father told police that he was walking in the street with the child in his arms when two motorcyclists approached and tried to snatch his mobile phone.

“When I pushed the robbers, they opened fire. The bullet hit the child in the face,” he said. The suspects, described as young muggers, fled the scene after the firing.

Police officials said that according to initial investigations, neither any bullet casing was found at the scene nor were there any bloodstains.

Officials added that the parents took the child’s body from the hospital without post-mortem or legal procedures and shifted it to a morgue.

“There are contradictions in the statements of the relatives. The incident is being investigated from all aspects,” police said.

The case has sparked concern over street crime and child safety in the area.