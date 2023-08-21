Karachi police, rangers arrest three suspects in combing operation

KARACHI: The Law enforcers arrested three suspected criminals during a search and combing operation in Orangi Town area, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, Karachi police and Rangers arrested three suspected criminals allegedly involved in various criminal activities, including robbery, snatching, and mobile phone tampering during a search and combing operation in Orangi Town area.

The detained individuals have been identified as Muhammad Ayaz, Abdul Saboor alias Sabura, and Ehtesham alias Ahsan.

During the operation, the law enforcers successfully recovered stolen mobile phones and motorbikes from the possession of the accused criminals.

The spokesman claims that the arrested individuals Ayaz along with his accomplice reportedly snatched a mobile phone in Orangi Town on July 25, 2023 and had been subsequently sold the snatched mobile phone to Abdul Saboor alias Sabura.

The arrested individuals confessed to more than 50 incidents of robbery and snatching across the metropolis, while the accused Abdul Saboor alias Sabura also confessed of tampering with more than 100 snatched mobile phones.

Moreover, the efforts to apprehend other accomplices of the accused are currently underway.