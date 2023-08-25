Karachi police, rangers arrest two suspects in combing operation

KARACHI: Sindh police and Rangers in a joint operation arrested two suspected criminals during a search and combing operation in the Orangi Town area, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, Karachi police and Rangers arrested two suspected criminals allegedly involved in a high-profile robbery in the SITE area of Rs 800,000 along with their two other accomplices and fled.

The detained individuals have been identified as Ehsanullah alias Joota and Zahir Shah alias Zaheer.

During the operation, the law enforcers successfully recovered stolen mobile phones and motorbikes from the possession of the accused criminals.

As per the rangers spokesman, the incident of robbery took place two days ago after which the incident footage went viral on social media.

The First Information of the Report (FIR) of the incident is recorded in the SITE area police station.

The spokesman claims that the arrested individuals reportedly involved in the criminal activities in the vicinity of Orangi Town, SITE area, Gulberg and Gadap.

The arrested individuals confessed to more than 150 incidents in which more than 400 mobile phones has been snatched.

Moreover, the efforts to apprehend other accomplices of the accused are currently underway, while the arrested criminals are handed over to police officials for further legal procedures.