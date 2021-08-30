Karachi police arrest suspect for ‘rape of minor girl’ in Surjani Town

KARACHI: Karachi police claimed to have an 18-year-old boy for allegedly raping a minor girl in Surjani Town’s Saiful Maree Goth, ARY News reported on Monday.

The rape suspect has been arrested by police officials after the registration of a case against him by the relatives of a minor girl aged 13.

Police officials told the media that the boy and the girl were ‘friends’ and he allegedly subjected the minor, 13, to rape after calling her to meet him.

They claimed that the parents of the accused pressurised the police after his arrest and said that they will marry their son to the victim girl. Police revealed that the boy is 18 years old and it is legally impossible to marry him to an underage girl.

Police said that the victim girl was summoned to record her statement.