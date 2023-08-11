Karachi police recover 12-year-old missing boy

KARACHI: Karachi police successfully recovered the 12-year-old boy who was abducted from the vicinity of Karachi’s New Town area of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the sources, the substantial efforts of District Korangi police have led to the successful recovery of a 12-year-old boy who was abducted from the New Town area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, Tariq Nawaz, stated that the child was kidnapped from the New Town area and had been confined in a house in Block A of Bagh-e-Millat. The child began crying during the night, which raised suspicions among the local residents who promptly informed the police.

SSP Tariq Nawaz mentioned that the police forcefully entered the premises after breaking down the locked door. During the rescue, the child was found in a semi-conscious state. The immediate medical treatment was provided, and the child was rushed to the hospital.

According to SSP Tariq Nawaz, the child is currently at a private hospital with his parents, meanwhile, the efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the abduction.