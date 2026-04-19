KARACHI: Police have recovered the body of Rehan Ahmed, a 52-year-old man, from Chapel Garden, a residential flat located on Abul Hassan Isphani Road, ARY News reported.

According to the Joharabad Police Station in Central Karachi, the recovery was made based on information provided by an already arrested suspect, Syed Faisal Akram.

Rehan had been missing since April 11. According to the FIR filed, the victim left his home in the Federal B Area in his car for his office around Maghrib time but never returned.

Police stated that Rehan was kidnapped before being murdered. The apartment where the body was discovered reportedly belongs to a suspect named Mujeeb, who is allegedly affiliated with the militant wing of a political party.

Operation and investigation police teams are collaborating closely on the case. Investigators currently suspect that the victim was killed at a different location before his body was transported and hidden inside the residential building’s flat.

Authorities noted that the recovered body appeared to be several days old.

Moreover, the crime scene unit is actively gathering evidence, and the body has been shifted to a hospital for standard medico-legal formalities. The victim, Rehan, was a resident of Water Pump, Federal B Area, and ran a laboratory machinery and supply business.