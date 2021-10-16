Karachi police recover six maund hashish concealed in car

KARACHI: Sachal police on Saturday recovered six maund hashish concealed in a vehicle, ARY News reported.

According to the SSP East, Qamar Jiskani, the vehicle was heading towards Karachi from Quetta’s Pishin. On a tip-off the vehicle was intercepted in the limits of Sachal police station and during the search, six maunds of hashish were recovered.

The 280 kg of hashish was concealed in 248 packets in the vehicle, the SSP said and added that the vehicle was reassembled after concealing the hashish so no one can catch them.

Two drug peddlers have also been arrested during the action, SSP Jiskani informed.

Earlier this year, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had thwarted a narcotics smuggling bid at the Allama International Airport Lahore.

According to a spokesperson for the ANF, officials at the airport’s cargo office checked a suspicious parcel and discovered heroin concealed in small decoration pieces. The seized drug weighed 2.214 kilogrammes, he said.

