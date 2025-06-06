Viral video prompts police action, stolen livestock recovered in Karachi

KARACHI: Police have recovered sacrificial animals from the Pak Colony area, stolen from Azizabad and arrested three suspects involved in the robbery, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the Pak Colony police took swift action, recovering the stolen animals and seizing motorcycles from the accused.

A few days ago, sacrificial animals were forcibly taken from Azizabad, and after a video went viral on social media, the Additional Inspector General (AIG) took notice.

Unknown armed suspects hijacked a rickshaw loader filled with goats from a livestock trader and fled the scene.

Azizabad police registered a case and started investigations into the incident.

The livestock trader, Muhammad Rashid Saleem, who lives in FC Area Liaquatabad and works as a barber, stated that he trades goats for Eid-ul-Adha.

On May 29, after finishing work near Pyala Hotel, he was returning home with three goats in his rickshaw loader when four armed men on two motorcycles stopped him near Ayesha Manzil Bridge in Azizabad police limits.

They robbed him of the goats and his mobile phone at gunpoint before escaping.

Read More: Eidul Adha: Prices of sacrificial animals down in Karachi

In other news, the prices of sacrificial animals have come down at Karachi cattle market as Eidul Adha is right around the corner.

As per details, the arrival of sacrificial animals at the Northern Bypass cattle market continues in full swing as Eidul Adha approaches.

The prices of sacrificial animals have dropped significantly by Rs70,000 to Rs80,000 in the Karachi cattle market, providing relief to buyers.

According to market buyers, a sacrificial animal weighing approximately 3.5 maunds is currently being sold for Rs210,000.

Over 250,000 animals have been brought to the Karachi’s cattle market from across the country, catering to rising demand during the festive season.

Market Administrator, Shahab Ali confirmed that out of 250,000, more than 150,000 sacrificial animals have already been sold.

As per the administration, 80,000 to 85,000 animals are currently present across various blocks of the the Northern Bypass cattle market, with trade activity expected to increase in the coming days.