KARACHI: Police have registered a case against unidentified suspects following the death of a newborn who was thrown from an upper floor of a building located in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The newborn’s body has been handed over to a welfare organisation.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to police, officers reached the location on Tuesday evening after receiving information through Madadgar 15. The newborn, believed to be around three to four days old, was found in the building’s duct area.

Initial findings suggest the baby may have been thrown from an upper floor, allegedly in an attempt to conceal the birth. Police also found blood marks and splashes on the walls of the floor, raising suspicion that the newborn may have been alive when thrown.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Samples were also collected for DNA and serology testing as part of the investigation.

Police have registered a case against unknown suspects under Section 329 and are continuing their investigation to identify those responsible.