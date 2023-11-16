Karachi police register murder case of biomechanical engineer

KARACHI: A murder case of a biomechanical engineer has been registered in the Sachal Scheme 33 area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, On the complaint of Fahimuddin Sheikh, the relative of the victim, a murder case of biomechanical engineer Sohaib Nasir has been registered in Sachal police station, Karachi.

Fahimuddin in his complaint stated that he received a call from his sister when he was on duty, informing him about his brother-in-law’s accident, upon arriving at the hospital, he found his brother-in-law had passed away.

As per FIR content, the victim left the house along with his wife Dr Nazia at 9:30 am and dropped her off at Karachi Medical and Dental College, meanwhile, between 1 and 2 pm he was shot dead near Sir Syed Chowk Scheme 33.

The police after registering the case swung into action to apprehend the accused murderer.