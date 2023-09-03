Karachi police seize tanker filled with Iranian diesel

Karachi police have foiled a bid to smuggle Iranian diesel, worth Rs9.6 million, into the city, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The police during an action in the city’s Orangi Town area, seized an oil tanker filled with 31,000 Iranian diesel worth Rs9.6 million.

DIG Fida Mastoi said Muhammad Qasim and Muhammad Yaseen have been arrested and handed over to the Pakistan Customs authorities.

On Friday, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the customs authorities and law enforcement agencies to strictly curb the smuggling of sugar, petroleum products, urea, agricultural products and other items.

The caretaker premier issued the directives while chairing a high-level meeting regarding smuggling control in border areas.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Trade Gohar Ejaz, Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Minister for Petroleum Muhammad Ali, Advisor to the PM Ahmed Cheema, federal secretaries, Federal Board of Revenue chairman and high level officers of law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.