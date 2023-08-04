29.9 C
Friday, August 4, 2023
Karachi police to utilizes modern tech in female harassment case

KARACHI: In response to an incident of harassment reported in the Samanabad area, the Central Police has taken an innovative approach by seeking assistance from modern technology to apprehend the culprit, ARY News reported on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, Maroof Usman, announced that the CCTV footage of the incident has been forwarded to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for identification.

SSP Maroof Usman emphasized the significance of leveraging modern technology in law enforcement, stating that once the face of the accused is identified through NADRA’s assistance, a detailed profile of the individual, including information about his family, will be made available.

Highlighting the clarity of the CCTV footage, SSP Maroof Usman revealed that creating a sketch of the accused was unnecessary, as the visuals provide a clear view of the individual involved in the incident.

