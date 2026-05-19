KARACHI: A serious fuel shortage has hit the police unit responsible for security of the judiciary in Karachi after Pakistan State Oil (PSO) suspended fuel supply to Security Unit One over outstanding dues, raising concerns over the safety of courts and judicial officers, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the petrol budget allocated to Security Unit One has been fully exhausted, resulting in the suspension of fuel supply for official vehicles assigned to security duties at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Sindh High Court, and subordinate courts in Karachi.

Officials said the Senior Superintendent of Police heading the judicial security unit has formally informed the government about the worsening situation.

Sources added that, given the seriousness of the matter, the registrar of the Sindh High Court has established contact with various government departments to seek immediate intervention.

Authorities fear that any prolonged suspension of security operations could expose courts, judges, judicial officers and supporting staff to serious security risks.

According to officials, PSO halted fuel supply after Security Unit One failed to clear dues exceeding Rs37.7 million.

To address the crisis, an emergency summary seeking additional funds was sent to the Sindh Home Department, which subsequently forwarded the request to Murad Ali Shah for final approval.

Sources said the chief minister has yet to make a final decision on the release of funds, despite repeated requests from police officials for urgent financial assistance to restore fuel supply.

The fuel crisis reportedly began on April 10, while supply was completely suspended on May 3. During the crisis, only Rs6.3 million has been partially released to the unit.

Police officials have urged immediate measures to restore full fuel supply to ensure uninterrupted and foolproof security for Karachi’s judicial system.